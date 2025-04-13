Grade 价格 (GRD)
今天 Grade (GRD) 的实时价格为 95.34 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。GRD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Grade 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.30 USD
- Grade 当天价格变化为 -0.27%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GRD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GRD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Grade 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.26596962985452。
在过去30天内，Grade 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -13.1030242980。
在过去60天内，Grade 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Grade 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.26596962985452
|-0.27%
|30天
|$ -13.1030242980
|-13.74%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Grade 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.55%
-0.27%
-0.39%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Grade is a utility token at the forefront of cybersecurity and blockchain innovation. Empowering a community of bug bounty enthusiasts, coders, and security advocates, Grade is on a mission to make Web3 a safer place for all. Grade stands out in the blockchain and cybersecurity landscape due to its unique combination of features and values. Here are some aspects that make Grade unique: Community-Driven Approach: Grade is built on a strong community of like-minded individuals, including hackers, coders, users, and enthusiasts. This collective effort fosters a collaborative and inclusive environment, where the community actively contributes to enhancing blockchain security. Focus on Web3 Security: Grade is specifically dedicated to making Web3 a safer place. With a targeted focus on blockchain security and protection against phishing and other security issues, Gradecoin addresses critical concerns in the decentralized ecosystem. Bug Bounty Program: Grade's bug bounty program plays a significant role in its distinctiveness. By incentivizing participants who discover vulnerabilities, the platform encourages experts to actively contribute to the identification and resolution of potential threats. Utility Token for Cybersecurity: As a utility token, Grade serves a practical purpose within the cybersecurity domain. It enables users to participate in the bug bounty program, access services, and fuel the ecosystem, making it a valuable and practical asset. Passionate Founders and Team: The driving force behind Grade is its passionate and dedicated founders and team members. Their commitment to the mission of creating a secure Web3 and protecting users from security risks sets Grade apart. Empowering Decentralized Security: Grade empowers the community to actively participate in decentralized security measures. It enables individuals to contribute to the project's success, reinforcing the core principles of decentralization. Innovation and Continuous Improvement: Grade embraces innovation and continuous improvement to stay ahead of emerging threats and challenges in the cybersecurity space. This commitment to progress makes Gradecoin dynamic and adaptive.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 GRD 兑换 VND
₫2,444,612.94
|1 GRD 兑换 AUD
A$151.5906
|1 GRD 兑换 GBP
￡72.4584
|1 GRD 兑换 EUR
€83.8992
|1 GRD 兑换 USD
$95.34
|1 GRD 兑换 MYR
RM421.4028
|1 GRD 兑换 TRY
₺3,628.6404
|1 GRD 兑换 JPY
¥13,682.2434
|1 GRD 兑换 RUB
₽7,930.3812
|1 GRD 兑换 INR
₹8,195.4264
|1 GRD 兑换 IDR
Rp1,588,999.3644
|1 GRD 兑换 KRW
₩135,425.703
|1 GRD 兑换 PHP
₱5,451.5412
|1 GRD 兑换 EGP
￡E.4,889.0352
|1 GRD 兑换 BRL
R$558.6924
|1 GRD 兑换 CAD
C$131.5692
|1 GRD 兑换 BDT
৳11,559.975
|1 GRD 兑换 NGN
₦151,573.4388
|1 GRD 兑换 UAH
₴3,938.4954
|1 GRD 兑换 VES
Bs6,769.14
|1 GRD 兑换 PKR
Rs26,675.1786
|1 GRD 兑换 KZT
₸49,168.7448
|1 GRD 兑换 THB
฿3,191.0298
|1 GRD 兑换 TWD
NT$3,086.1558
|1 GRD 兑换 AED
د.إ349.8978
|1 GRD 兑换 CHF
Fr77.2254
|1 GRD 兑换 HKD
HK$738.885
|1 GRD 兑换 MAD
.د.م884.7552
|1 GRD 兑换 MXN
$1,935.402