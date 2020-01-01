GRABWAY（GRAB）信息

GrabWay is an innovative mobile application designed to empower drivers, gig workers, and frequent travelers by turning their everyday movements into a source of income. Leveraging cutting-edge blockchain technology and GPS tracking, GrabWay introduces a unique system where users can earn points based on the distance they travel. These points can then be converted into real-world earnings, creating a new and exciting way for individuals to monetize their time on the road.At the core of GrabWay is the concept of NFT-based vehicles (NTT), which users purchase and use within the app. Each NTT not only represents a digital asset but also serves as the key to unlocking earnings as users move about their daily routines. The more they travel, the more they earn—making GrabWay a game-changer for those who spend significant time driving.