$0.051269
-14.50%(1D)

今天 GRABWAY (GRAB) 的实时价格为 0.051269 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.66M USD。GRAB 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
GRABWAY 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 652.43K USD
- GRABWAY 当天价格变化为 -14.51%
- 其循环供应量为 32.41M USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 GRAB兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GRAB 价格信息的首选平台。

今天内，GRABWAY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00870871079473833
在过去30天内，GRABWAY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去60天内，GRABWAY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去90天内，GRABWAY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ -0.00870871079473833-14.51%
30天$ 0--
60天$ 0--
90天$ 0--

$ 0.04995873
$ 0.064984
$ 0.119313
-20.43%

-14.51%

-44.84%

$ 1.66M
$ 652.43K
32.41M
GrabWay is an innovative mobile application designed to empower drivers, gig workers, and frequent travelers by turning their everyday movements into a source of income. Leveraging cutting-edge blockchain technology and GPS tracking, GrabWay introduces a unique system where users can earn points based on the distance they travel. These points can then be converted into real-world earnings, creating a new and exciting way for individuals to monetize their time on the road.At the core of GrabWay is the concept of NFT-based vehicles (NTT), which users purchase and use within the app. Each NTT not only represents a digital asset but also serves as the key to unlocking earnings as users move about their daily routines. The more they travel, the more they earn—making GrabWay a game-changer for those who spend significant time driving.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

