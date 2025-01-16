GRABWAY 价格 (GRAB)
今天 GRABWAY (GRAB) 的实时价格为 0.051269 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.66M USD。GRAB 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
GRABWAY 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 652.43K USD
- GRABWAY 当天价格变化为 -14.51%
- 其循环供应量为 32.41M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GRAB兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GRAB 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，GRABWAY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00870871079473833。
在过去30天内，GRABWAY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，GRABWAY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，GRABWAY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00870871079473833
|-14.51%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
GRABWAY 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-20.43%
-14.51%
-44.84%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
GrabWay is an innovative mobile application designed to empower drivers, gig workers, and frequent travelers by turning their everyday movements into a source of income. Leveraging cutting-edge blockchain technology and GPS tracking, GrabWay introduces a unique system where users can earn points based on the distance they travel. These points can then be converted into real-world earnings, creating a new and exciting way for individuals to monetize their time on the road.At the core of GrabWay is the concept of NFT-based vehicles (NTT), which users purchase and use within the app. Each NTT not only represents a digital asset but also serves as the key to unlocking earnings as users move about their daily routines. The more they travel, the more they earn—making GrabWay a game-changer for those who spend significant time driving.
