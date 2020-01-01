Gourmet Galaxy（GUM）代币经济学

Gourmet Galaxy（GUM）代币经济学

深入了解 Gourmet Galaxy（GUM），包括其代币供应、分配模型以及实时市场数据。
Gourmet Galaxy（GUM）信息

🤩 Excited to announce our second FalconPool Project: Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) 😱

Introducing Gourmet Galaxy Don’t let the name fool you, Gourmet Galaxy isn't just food, it's a whole DeFi Ecosystem inside an NFT Gaming Experience.

Gourmet Galaxy helps you to easily approach DeFi while enjoying a gaming experience. The best of all, the whole ecosystem revolves around $GUM tokens!

With Gourmet Galaxy you can: 🔁 Swap: Trade with AMM using GUM Swap. ⏹ Liquidity Staking: Farm GUM using digital assets and earn an incredible APY! 🔂 Trading: Trade on a decentralized Trading Platform in a gamified experience. 🛄 Collect NFT's: Collect rare and Unique NFTs and exchange them for big money.

❇️ GUM Token GUM is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. GUM use cases include: 1️⃣ Governance: Including Staking, System Votes. 2️⃣ Content creation: Create your own special planets for sale. 3️⃣ Play Mini games related to Trading/Prediction Market. 4️⃣ Buy/sell items. 5️⃣ Revenue Sharing.

币种官网：
https://gourmetgalaxy.io

Gourmet Galaxy（GUM）代币经济学和价格数据分析

快速了解 Gourmet Galaxy（GUM）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。

市值：
$ 29.50K
$ 29.50K$ 29.50K
总供应量：
$ 20.00M
$ 20.00M$ 20.00M
流通量：
$ 3.32M
$ 3.32M$ 3.32M
FDV (完全稀释估值)：
$ 177.61K
$ 177.61K$ 177.61K
最高价：
$ 3.82
$ 3.82$ 3.82
最低价：
$ 0.00070161
$ 0.00070161$ 0.00070161
当前价格：
$ 0.00888564
$ 0.00888564$ 0.00888564

Gourmet Galaxy（GUM）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景

了解 Gourmet Galaxy（GUM）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。

关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：

总供应量（Total Supply）：

已创建或将要创建的 GUM 代币的最大数量。

流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：

当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。

最大供应量（Max Supply）：

GUM 代币可能存在的总数量上限。

完全稀释估值（FDV）：

当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。

通胀率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。

为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？

流通供应量高 = 流动性强。

最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。

代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。

FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。

现在您已经了解了 GUM 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 GUM 代币的实时价格吧！

免责声明

