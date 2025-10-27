Gorbagana Acceleration 价格 (GOR/ACC)
Gorbagana Acceleration（GOR/ACC）当前实时价格为 --。过去 24 小时内，GOR/ACC 的交易价格在 $ 0 至 $ 0 之间波动，市场活跃度显著。GOR/ACC 的历史最高价为 $ 0，历史最低价为 $ 0。
从短期表现来看，GOR/ACC 在过去 1 小时内的价格变动为 --，过去 24 小时内变动为 +0.55%，过去 7 天内累计变动为 +2.45%。这些数据为您快速呈现其在 MEXC 的最新价格走势和市场动态。
Gorbagana Acceleration 的当前市值为 $ 5.19K, 它过去 24 小时的交易量为 --。GOR/ACC 的流通量为 999.85M，总供应量是 999851596.583026，它的完全稀释估值 (FDV) 是 $ 5.19K。
今天内，Gorbagana Acceleration 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Gorbagana Acceleration 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Gorbagana Acceleration 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Gorbagana Acceleration 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.55%
|30天
|$ 0
|-38.48%
|60天
|$ 0
|-53.66%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Gorbagana Acceleration is developing the first official launchpad for the Gorbagana Chain, a community-led blockchain initiative that blends the technical infrastructure of decentralized finance (DeFi) with the cultural momentum of internet meme communities. At its core, the project aims to empower users to build and launch their own tokens and applications within an ecosystem that prizes authenticity, humor, and collaborative experimentation.
Although it is rooted in the Solana network for now—utilizing the $gor/acc token for participation and governance—the long-term vision centers on transitioning to the Gorbagana Chain, a fork that retains certain Solana-based conventions while rebranding the ecosystem with its own identity and culture. The project’s unique branding, which includes references to meme figures like Oscar the Grouch, is emblematic of its desire to challenge the polished, corporate image often seen in Web3 ventures.
Gorbagana Acceleration adopts a grassroots, bottom-up development model. Rather than relying on venture capital, influencer promotions, or algorithm-driven hype cycles, the team emphasizes organic growth through direct community involvement. Information is shared transparently through social platforms like Twitter and live Spaces, and the roadmap is iterated openly in response to user feedback. This approach deliberately distances the project from the typical crypto launch tactics—avoiding clickbait, private presales, and aggressive shilling—in favor of cultivating a genuine, self-sustaining community focused on building practical tools and cultural relevance from the ground up.
