GoldPro 价格 (GPRO)
今天 GoldPro (GPRO) 的实时价格为 48.0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 221.95M USD。GPRO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
GoldPro 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 137.89K USD
- GoldPro 当天价格变化为 -11.17%
- 其循环供应量为 4.63M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GPRO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GPRO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，GoldPro 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -6.03878020352287。
在过去30天内，GoldPro 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -19.5740112000。
在过去60天内，GoldPro 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +15.9974544000。
在过去90天内，GoldPro 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -22.13101806825927。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -6.03878020352287
|-11.17%
|30天
|$ -19.5740112000
|-40.77%
|60天
|$ +15.9974544000
|+33.33%
|90天
|$ -22.13101806825927
|-31.55%
GoldPro 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+2.61%
-11.17%
-11.34%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
International Precious Metals Bullion (IPMB) provides a dual-token solution to gold ownership by tokenizing the entire gold supply chain. IPMB has created the easiest and most affordable gold ownership platform in the world by vertically integrating the entire supply chain of investment-grade gold onto the blockchain. Tokenizing gold allows us to lower entry barriers, reduce costs and create a more secure and trustworthy gold ownership solution. Key Features of the IPMB Ecosystem include; Access to no-fee gold ownership. IPMB waives all fees such as storage, management, insurance and even delivery of investment-grade gold. Discount on physical gold. By staking IPMB Tokens, you can unlock an 11% discount on investment-grade gold. Traceable from the mine to the cloud, and in the vault. IPMB manages the entire gold supply chain and integrates the operation onto the blockchain. Regulated, verified and compliant. IPMB ensures all gold within the IPMB Ecosystem is OECD compliant. Our gold reserves are verified regularly by Grant Thornton Advisory. We are insured by leading global firms and ensure our gold complies with LBMA standards. About IPMB The IPMB Ecosystem offers direct access to physical gold, allowing exposure to the stability of gold and the speed and security of the blockchain through a dual-token model. Through this innovation, IPMB is striving to change the gold industry forever. IPMB’s mission is to provide the world access to economic freedom and opportunity, giving choice and control to accelerate a global transition to a low-cost, unified and transparent global currency. ‘From the mine to the vault, and in the cloud’, IPMB manages and operates physical gold production, sourcing, beneficiating, exporting, refining, stamping and vaulting of gold. The IPMB Ecosystem is at the heart of the IPM Group, a group of companies spanning three continents and five countries.
|1 GPRO 兑换 AUD
A$77.28
|1 GPRO 兑换 GBP
￡39.36
|1 GPRO 兑换 EUR
€46.56
|1 GPRO 兑换 USD
$48
|1 GPRO 兑换 MYR
RM216
|1 GPRO 兑换 TRY
₺1,700.64
|1 GPRO 兑换 JPY
¥7,500.96
|1 GPRO 兑换 RUB
₽4,919.52
|1 GPRO 兑换 INR
₹4,155.84
|1 GPRO 兑换 IDR
Rp786,885.12
|1 GPRO 兑换 PHP
₱2,810.4
|1 GPRO 兑换 EGP
￡E.2,419.2
|1 GPRO 兑换 BRL
R$292.8
|1 GPRO 兑换 CAD
C$69.12
|1 GPRO 兑换 BDT
৳5,832
|1 GPRO 兑换 NGN
₦74,766.24
|1 GPRO 兑换 UAH
₴2,021.28
|1 GPRO 兑换 VES
Bs2,592
|1 GPRO 兑换 PKR
Rs13,381.44
|1 GPRO 兑换 KZT
₸25,477.44
|1 GPRO 兑换 THB
฿1,650.72
|1 GPRO 兑换 TWD
NT$1,578.72
|1 GPRO 兑换 CHF
Fr43.68
|1 GPRO 兑换 HKD
HK$373.44
|1 GPRO 兑换 MAD
.د.م481.92