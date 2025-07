Goldilocks DAO(LOCKS)信息

Goldilocks DAO is a Berachain-native DeFi hub featuring a custom AMM (Goldiswap), NFT lending (Goldilend), and yield-tokenizing vaults (Goldivaults). Goldiswap introduces an “up-only” floor price and lets users unlock deep, interest-free liquidity without risk of liquidation. The Goldilocks DAO aims to offer unique and novel yield opportunities that drive value to Goldiswap, and grow a significant Treasury for LOCKS holders.