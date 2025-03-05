Golden Inu 价格 (GOLDEN)
今天 Golden Inu (GOLDEN) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 72.96K USD。GOLDEN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Golden Inu 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.81K USD
- Golden Inu 当天价格变化为 +5.69%
- 其循环供应量为 20,675.17T USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GOLDEN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GOLDEN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Golden Inu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Golden Inu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Golden Inu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Golden Inu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+5.69%
|30天
|$ 0
|-68.57%
|60天
|$ 0
|-74.47%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Golden Inu 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.22%
+5.69%
-7.83%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
At the heart of our endeavors lies the "Golden Inu," a token pioneered by Goldenize Labs. This token is not just a digital asset; it's an invitation to an exhilarating adventure. Members of our community embark on challenging quests, striving to earn bounties and invaluable experience points. Every successfully completed bounty enhances a member's reputation within the horde, paving the way to unlock exclusive opportunities and rewards. The uniqueness of Golden Inu is encapsulated by its foundational philosophy, one that is inspired by the legendary Golden Horde of the 13th century. Our primary ambition is to cultivate a close-knit community, mirroring the unity and strength of the Golden Horde. We envision a decentralized economy, empowering individuals with unbridled control over their finances, unshackled from the chains of centralization. To fortify our community's trust, we've taken robust measures such as a locked liquidity pool, automated liquidity growth pegged to volume, and a stringent KYC process. But what is the tale behind Golden Inu? Its lore is deeply intertwined with the saga of the Golden Horde - fierce conquerors who etched their names in history by forging an empire on the tenets of unity and might. Embodying these very principles, our project seeks to rally like-minded enthusiasts, setting our sights on conquering the coin market and the burgeoning NFT domain. However, the Golden Inuverse is more than just a token. We are pioneering a foray into the realm of play-to-earn games, adding another dimension to our diverse portfolio. Moreover, we are on the cusp of unveiling a state-of-the-art decentralized exchange (DEX). Pushing our innovative spirit even further, we're conceptualizing the "Golden Bazaar"—an avant-garde marketplace that endeavors to amalgamate the prowess of platforms like Shopify and Amazon. In the forthcoming phases of Golden Inu, we're poised to launch our Decentralized Exchange. Beyond the technological advancements, we're all about community enrichment. Every week, we aim to spotlight and reward our most spirited members with additional perks in the guise of Golden Inu tokens. For those pondering the utility of the Golden Inu token, it serves as a keystone within the Golden Horde ecosystem. Beyond mere transactions, it's a vessel to earn rewards, elevate one's reputation, and access a treasure trove of exclusive opportunities. With rewards dangling for unwavering loyalty and commitment, Golden Inu isn't just a token—it's the beginning of an enthralling odyssey in the crypto cosmos.
