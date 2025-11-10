Golden Donkey（GDK）代币经济学
Golden Donkey（GDK）信息
Golden Donkey, often referred to by its token symbol GDK, presents itself as a crypto / memecoin project with ambitions to blend meme / community culture with real revenue streams.
GDK is “more than a memecoin” and seeks to distinguish itself by building a token ecosystem around NFTs, staking, profit sharing, and decentralized governance.
GDK branding emphasizes enthusiastic community engagement, frequent announcements, and hype-style messaging (“It’s GDK Szn,” “History’s about to get a timestamp”).
GDK tokenomics are designed such that 97 % of net profits from casino partnerships will be distributed to GDK token stakers.
The plan is for GDK to partner with multiple online casinos over time (2 to 3 per year) to create recurring revenue for the community. GDK also uses a “swapper” mechanism charging a 1 % fee, half of which is burned forever and half of which is paid as lifetime rewards to NFT holders.
GDK also provides staking tiers (3-, 6-, 12-month locks), and for the “Legendary” tier, holders might receive up to 55 % of total casino profit share.
A central piece of Golden Donkey’s promise is its NFTs. GDK refers to its NFTs as “golden tickets” into the ecosystem. By owning the GDK NFT, holders become part of the “Donkey Hub” — a community / membership layer. The team sometimes releases mint codes that allow the NFTs to be minted at discounted rates. These codes are limited and may be hidden or revealed in social media posts or graphics. Minting involves paying in AVAX (Avalanche’s native token) and connecting via MetaMask or an EVM-compatible wallet.
GDK gives loyalty or follow-up airdrops for holders — for example, holders from the first collection (if they minted at least two NFTs) have reportedly received a “V2 airdrop.”
To be a member of the Donkey Hub, holders don’t need to “guess” or wait — the project has said simply holding qualifies you as a member.
Golden Donkey’s strategy heavily leans on community hype, participation, and momentum.
Golden Donkey（GDK）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Golden Donkey（GDK）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 GDK 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
GDK 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
