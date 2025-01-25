GOLDAO 价格 (GOLDAO)
今天 GOLDAO (GOLDAO) 的实时价格为 0.02621852 USD。目前其市值为 $ 18.34M USD。GOLDAO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
GOLDAO 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 3.48K USD
- GOLDAO 当天价格变化为 +0.70%
- 其循环供应量为 700.80M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GOLDAO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GOLDAO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，GOLDAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00018351。
在过去30天内，GOLDAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0084488656。
在过去60天内，GOLDAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0156409386。
在过去90天内，GOLDAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.026219266600345176。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00018351
|+0.70%
|30天
|$ -0.0084488656
|-32.22%
|60天
|$ -0.0156409386
|-59.65%
|90天
|$ -0.026219266600345176
|-50.00%
GOLDAO 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.66%
+0.70%
-18.60%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Gold DAO is a real-world asset (RWA) project that tokenizes physical gold bars into Gold tokens and gold-backed stablecoins. Gold DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that combines the traditional value of gold with blockchain technology, specifically through the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). It utilizes GLD NFTs to tokenize real, high-quality gold bars stored in Switzerland, ensuring ownership of physical gold is transparent, secure, and easily transferable. These GLD NFTs, built on the ORIGYN protocol (https://www.origyn.com/), are triply audited by KPMG for utmost transparency and reliability. This system bypasses traditional financial intermediaries, making gold investment globally accessible and democratizing it for all, without geographic barriers. Gold DAO was initiated by DAO.Link (https://dao.link/), a company in Switzerland that launches and enables DAOs. Gold DAO transitioned to community governance via an SNS-DAO on the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), allowing GLDGov token holders to steer its direction, granting holders voting rights and participation in decision-making to direct the project's future. The DAO voted through a proposal to give control for project development and daily operations to the team at DAO.Link. Participants in the governance process holding GLDGov tokens receive rewards and are incentivized for their active community involvement. An overview and all details to the tokenomics of the governance token GLDGov can be found on the Gold DAO Dashboard (https://dashboard.gold-dao.org/).
