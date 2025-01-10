Gold Reserve 价格 (GOR)
今天 Gold Reserve (GOR) 的实时价格为 0.00219656 USD。目前其市值为 $ 943.86K USD。GOR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Gold Reserve 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 14.53K USD
- Gold Reserve 当天价格变化为 +31.78%
- 其循环供应量为 429.58M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GOR兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GOR 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Gold Reserve 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00052971。
在过去30天内，Gold Reserve 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Gold Reserve 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Gold Reserve 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00052971
|+31.78%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Gold Reserve 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.26%
+31.78%
+69.49%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
GoldReserve is a pioneering Real World Asset (RWA) token that connects a physical gold mining operation with the digital world through blockchain technology. Created by the owners and key partners of a licensed mining company, GoldReserve offers investors a unique way to access and benefit from the proven stability of gold, combined with the transparency and innovation of Web3. This project not only tokenizes a tangible asset but also allows holders to actively follow the mining journey, receiving updates on extraction, processing, and overall growth. Managed by CEO Alan Mike, a partner in the mining operation, GoldReserve operates with a commitment to transparency, offering regular real-time reporting on all aspects of the project.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 GOR 兑换 AUD
A$0.0035364616
|1 GOR 兑换 GBP
￡0.0017792136
|1 GOR 兑换 EUR
€0.0021306632
|1 GOR 兑换 USD
$0.00219656
|1 GOR 兑换 MYR
RM0.0098625544
|1 GOR 兑换 TRY
₺0.0778241208
|1 GOR 兑换 JPY
¥0.3468807552
|1 GOR 兑换 RUB
₽0.22295084
|1 GOR 兑换 INR
₹0.1888162976
|1 GOR 兑换 IDR
Rp35.4283821368
|1 GOR 兑换 PHP
₱0.1284328632
|1 GOR 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.1110580736
|1 GOR 兑换 BRL
R$0.0132672224
|1 GOR 兑换 CAD
C$0.0031630464
|1 GOR 兑换 BDT
৳0.2679363888
|1 GOR 兑换 NGN
₦3.4002309488
|1 GOR 兑换 UAH
₴0.0931121784
|1 GOR 兑换 VES
Bs0.11641768
|1 GOR 兑换 PKR
Rs0.6125327216
|1 GOR 兑换 KZT
₸1.1548633856
|1 GOR 兑换 THB
฿0.0759570448
|1 GOR 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0724205832
|1 GOR 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0019988696
|1 GOR 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0170892368
|1 GOR 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0220973936