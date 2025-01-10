什么是Gold Reserve (GOR)

GoldReserve is a pioneering Real World Asset (RWA) token that connects a physical gold mining operation with the digital world through blockchain technology. Created by the owners and key partners of a licensed mining company, GoldReserve offers investors a unique way to access and benefit from the proven stability of gold, combined with the transparency and innovation of Web3. This project not only tokenizes a tangible asset but also allows holders to actively follow the mining journey, receiving updates on extraction, processing, and overall growth. Managed by CEO Alan Mike, a partner in the mining operation, GoldReserve operates with a commitment to transparency, offering regular real-time reporting on all aspects of the project.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Gold Reserve (GOR) 资源 白皮书 官网