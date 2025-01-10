什么是Gokuswap (GOKU)

GokuSwap will bring permanent resilience to the world of decentralized finance. GOKU is more than just a coin, it is a movement, a symbol, a story engraved into the blockchain, a spirit that is unstoppable in the face of market trends, like the willpower of a Saiyan. GokuSwap is a warrior rising from the crypto battlefield with a spirit of immunity to short-term market trends. This is the story of GokuSwap's growth and steadfast commitment. GokuSwap was born from the forgotten ashes, whispering ancient prophecies. Focus, innovate, be the best until no one can ignore you. Immerse yourself in the legacy as GokuSwap combines meme culture with the power of the Saiyans, creating a crypto story for all ages. Join us and be a part of a legend that will resonate in the history of cryptocurrency.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Gokuswap (GOKU) 资源 白皮书 官网