Our project is about offering products to enhance privacy online.

Our current live utility is a VPS service that allows people to buy a virtual private server using crypto currencies without any KYC and no logs as well.

We also recently released an app that allows people to encrypt files using a password and AES256 encryption to store files in the cloud, share to other people and so on.

We will release soon more options for our servers such as GPU/CPU optimized instances. We also will release our own In house VPN, no logs, no KYC and multiple locations as well as our own privacy swap that allows people to swap from one currency to an other with low fees.