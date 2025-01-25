Godcoin 价格 (GOD)
今天 Godcoin (GOD) 的实时价格为 0.08473 USD。目前其市值为 $ 7.65M USD。GOD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Godcoin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.95M USD
- Godcoin 当天价格变化为 -13.97%
- 其循环供应量为 89.90M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GOD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GOD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Godcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.01376027112520098。
在过去30天内，Godcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Godcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Godcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.01376027112520098
|-13.97%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Godcoin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.19%
-13.97%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Godcoin ($GOD) is the native token of InfiniGods and the Valhalla Protocol, which is powering the future of Mobile Gaming applications and infrastructure. The Valhalla Foundation has partnered with InfiniGods, the leading Web3 mobile gaming studio, to launch Godcoin ($GOD)—a token designed to revolutionize mobile gaming. $GOD aims to transform the mobile gaming experience for millions of players by introducing innovative gameplay, new economic models, enhanced player experiences, industry-disrupting blockchain infrastructure, and more. Mobile Gaming is the largest entertainment industry in the world, with over 2 billion people playing games on their smartphones daily, contributing to an annual expenditure exceeding $150 billion. Yet, it's stagnant and ripe for disruption. Enter $GOD and InfiniGods. InfiniGods is a free-to-play Web3 mobile gaming studio specializing in mythological-themed games and cutting-edge mobile gaming infrastructure. Founded in December 2021, InfiniGods has become the market leader in Web3 mobile gaming, driven by the success of its flagship title, King of Destiny. King Of Destiny is the leading Web3 mobile title in the “Luck Battle” category (e.g. MonopolyGo & CoinMaster), which is the fastest growing and highest monetizing genre in mobile. More broadly, $GOD powers the Valhalla Protocol, an infrastructure stack that unlocks transformative blockchain capabilities for millions of players, developers, advertisers, and more. The Valhalla Protocol is a comprehensive toolkit designed to allow developers to integrate web3 features seamlessly into any mobile game. InfiniGods’ founding team includes key members with experience at Facebook, Scopely, and Machine Zone. To date, the company has raised $17.3 million in funding, including an $8 million seed round in early 2022 led by Pantera Capital, Framework Ventures, and Animoca Brands. This was followed by an $8 million Series A investment in Q4 2023, funded entirely by Pantera Capital. In Q3 2024, InfiniGods raised a $1.3 million strategic round led by Arete Capital, with participation from LiquidX, Seedphrase, Grail.eth, Mando (Rekt), Max Crown (Co-Founder, MoonPay), and other notable figures in the crypto industry.
|1 GOD 兑换 AUD
A$0.1338734
|1 GOD 兑换 GBP
￡0.067784
|1 GOD 兑换 EUR
€0.0804935
|1 GOD 兑换 USD
$0.08473
|1 GOD 兑换 MYR
RM0.3702701
|1 GOD 兑换 TRY
₺3.0197772
|1 GOD 兑换 JPY
¥13.2204219
|1 GOD 兑换 RUB
₽8.2789683
|1 GOD 兑换 INR
₹7.3020314
|1 GOD 兑换 IDR
Rp1,366.6127119
|1 GOD 兑换 PHP
₱4.9355225
|1 GOD 兑换 EGP
￡E.4.2576825
|1 GOD 兑换 BRL
R$0.5007543
|1 GOD 兑换 CAD
C$0.1211639
|1 GOD 兑换 BDT
৳10.3362127
|1 GOD 兑换 NGN
₦131.9779899
|1 GOD 兑换 UAH
₴3.5518816
|1 GOD 兑换 VES
Bs4.74488
|1 GOD 兑换 PKR
Rs23.5947631
|1 GOD 兑换 KZT
₸43.9011549
|1 GOD 兑换 THB
฿2.8426915
|1 GOD 兑换 TWD
NT$2.7740602
|1 GOD 兑换 CHF
Fr0.076257
|1 GOD 兑换 HKD
HK$0.6591994
|1 GOD 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.8447581