什么是Glouki (GLK)

The Glouki was born from a general worldwide observation which is a decrease in the joy of living and the lack of sharing of happiness between people. Aware that a large community of people who want to fight against this state of sadness is present all over the world, we then launched Glouki, the crypto of happiness to solve this problem of lack of connection between these people. It will be the bargaining chip for this community around the world. This community that wants to share happiness and see the world differently with kindness, sharing and joie de vivre.

Glouki (GLK) 资源 官网