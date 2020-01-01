glonkybot（GLANKER）信息

The project expands on the Clanker ecosystem with tools and experiences for creating and managing Clanker (and Base-native) tokens.

Our product suite includes: Empire Builder: The gamified token community rewards tool. This is our flagship product and is designed to make it easy for token creators to build and reward their community of token holders.

glonkybot - A natural language tokenbot AI agent that has the additional feature of using sonnet 3.7 to analyze your profile, a certain image, or post and come up with a unique token name and ticker that is automatically deployed as a Clanker.