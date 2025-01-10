Global Fan Token 价格 (GLFT)
今天 Global Fan Token (GLFT) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 83.67K USD。GLFT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Global Fan Token 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 286.17 USD
- Global Fan Token 当天价格变化为 +5.42%
- 其循环供应量为 66.18B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GLFT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GLFT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Global Fan Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Global Fan Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Global Fan Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Global Fan Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+5.42%
|30天
|$ 0
|-22.44%
|60天
|$ 0
|-28.57%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Global Fan Token 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.04%
+5.42%
-8.39%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Global Fan Token will regularly bring together fan experiences and the community based on decisions made by the community. Users with the most GLFT, highest GLFT trading volume, and the highest number of GLFT transactions will win the experiences chosen by the community. What makes your project unique? Global Fan Token is designed to maximize fan experiences. Token holders can benefit from the following: • League match tickets. • Private lodges and viewing areas. • Jerseys and signed memorabilia. • Accommodation, travel, and tickets for international matches. • Private meetings. A portion of the commission income generated on the Bitci Exchange Market will be used for experiences voted on every week. History of your project. As technology develops, crypto assets have become increasingly popular. With their expanding range of applications, crypto assets have driven innovation in various sectors. The Global Fan Token was created to enhance fan experiences in a rapidly digitizing world with ever-changing and evolving end-user behavior. What’s next for your project? • Pre-initial supply of GLFT • Bitci Turkiye Listing • Launching Global Fan Token market on Bitci Exchange Market • Coingecko Listing • Coinmarketcap Listing • Bitci Global Listing • Listing GLFT on global exchange markets • Expanding GLFT usage areas • Announcing GLFT burning strategies What can your token be used for? Global Fan Token is designed to maximize fan experiences. Token holders can benefit from the following: • League match tickets. • Private lodges and viewing areas. • Jerseys and signed memorabilia. • Accommodation, travel, and tickets for international matches. • Private meetings. A portion of the commission income generated on the Bitci Exchange Market will be used for experiences voted on every week.
