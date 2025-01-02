Global Dollar 价格 (USDG)
今天 Global Dollar (USDG) 的实时价格为 1.0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 29.87M USD。USDG 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Global Dollar 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 154.69 USD
- Global Dollar 当天价格变化为 +0.07%
- 其循环供应量为 29.86M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 USDG兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 USDG 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Global Dollar 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00068353。
在过去30天内，Global Dollar 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0014426000。
在过去60天内，Global Dollar 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Global Dollar 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00068353
|+0.07%
|30天
|$ +0.0014426000
|+0.14%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Global Dollar 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.02%
+0.07%
+0.05%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Global Dollar (USDG) is a single currency stablecoin pegged to the US dollar that is regulated under the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). USDG is issued by Paxos Digital Singapore (PDS) and will always be fully redeemable from Paxos on a one- to-one basis for US dollars. USDG combines the stability and reach of US dollars with the added security and efficiency of blockchain technology. USDG is always available and accessible, offering high transfer speeds and programmability. USDG is always available for 1:1 redemption for US dollars, 24/7. Paxos Digital Singapore Pte. Ltd. (PDS), the issuer of USDG, has secured full approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a Major Payments Institution (MPI) to offer digital payment token services. This approval aligns USDG with MAS' forthcoming stablecoin framework, positioning it at the forefront of regulatory compliance. MAS, a globally recognized prudential regulator, is known for its robust oversight of stablecoins and commitment to stringent consumer protection standards. USDG's issuance will adhere to strict regulatory standards, including requirements for value stability, capital adequacy, redemption and par and comprehensive disclosure. Specific regulatory obligations include substantial capital reserve requirements, frequent regulatory examinations, monthly independent attestations of reserve assets, monitoring of operating procedures and annual audits of reserve assets. It also provides protection from bankruptcy by holding stablecoin reserve assets in segregated accounts held on trust by PDS for the benefit of USDG holders. USDG represents the pinnacle of regulated stablecoins, offering unparalleled stability, security and compliance in the rapidly evolving world of digital finance.
