GLOAT is a Solana-based community token created to represent the culture of confidence, winning, and celebration within the meme coin space. While it is primarily a meme-driven project, its purpose is to build a strong community around humor, resilience, and engagement. GLOAT has no complex utility beyond being a digital asset for trading, collecting, and participating in community activities, but its function lies in fostering identity and shared culture among holders. The project is open, transparent, and fully tradable on Solana DEXs, where liquidity and community interaction drive its value.