Girl with a Pearl 价格 (PEARL)
今天 Girl with a Pearl (PEARL) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 345.63K USD。PEARL 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Girl with a Pearl 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 248.63K USD
- Girl with a Pearl 当天价格变化为 +68.69%
- 其循环供应量为 994.31M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PEARL兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PEARL 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Girl with a Pearl 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00014154。
在过去30天内，Girl with a Pearl 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Girl with a Pearl 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Girl with a Pearl 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00014154
|+68.69%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Girl with a Pearl 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-19.37%
+68.69%
+58.39%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Girl With A Pearl Earring (PEARL) Date created: 1665 Johannes Vermeer's "Girl with a Pearl Earring" isn't just a painting-it's an emblem of cultural sophistication and artistic ingenuity. Departing from the confines of traditional portraiture, it delves into the realm of the 'tronie, a canvas where imagination reigns supreme. Here, we encounter a mesmerizing portrayal of a girl draped in exotic allure, her features adorned with an opulent turban and an audaciously large pearl. Vermeer's mastery of light is nothing short of transformative, casting an enchanting glow that delicately caresses the contours of the girl's face, illuminating her lips with a tantalizing radiance. And let's not forget the pearl-its luminosity serves as a beacon of Vermeer's unparalleled skill and vision. This masterpiece isn't just a stroke of artistic brilliance; it's a coveted treasure, valued not only for its aesthetic appeal but also for its rarity and monetary worth, fetching millions on the market. Now, naturally, its worth is beyond measure; the Mauritshuis would never even consider parting with it. In fact, the last Vermeer sold publicly, back in 2004, fetched $30 million, but it pales in comparison to the exquisite beauty of "Girl with a Pearl Earring." It stands as a testament to Vermeer's enduring legacy and the enduring allure of artistic excellence. And now, it is on the Solana Blockchain.
