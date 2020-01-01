Ginza Network（GINZA）信息

Ginza Network is an NFT issuance platform supported by (Gene International IT & AI Limited) and built on BSC (Binance Smart Chain).

In Ginza Network, users can deploy and issue NFTs with one click without and code. Ginza Network also joined the current innovative DeFi concept in the blockchain. Users can experience liquid mining, staking and other functions in the Ginza Network project. For the NFT+DeFi gameplay, the team will develop functions such as NFT mortgage lending and NFT casting decomposition to improve the liquidity of NFT within the ecosystem.

Ginza Network will adopt the Layer 2 solution. Through cross-chain technology, it will connect multiple blockchains such as Ethereum and Polkadot in the future. Ginza Network will enable blockchain projects to acquire users and develop more diversified NFT applications.