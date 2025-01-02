Gifto 价格 (GFT)
今天 Gifto (GFT) 的实时价格为 0.00114515 USD。目前其市值为 $ 2.56M USD。GFT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Gifto 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 8.26K USD
- Gifto 当天价格变化为 -1.57%
- 其循环供应量为 2.24B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GFT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GFT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Gifto 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Gifto 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0003282457。
在过去60天内，Gifto 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0010576653。
在过去90天内，Gifto 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.015702149732364006。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.57%
|30天
|$ -0.0003282457
|-28.66%
|60天
|$ -0.0010576653
|-92.36%
|90天
|$ -0.015702149732364006
|-93.20%
Gifto 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+7.40%
-1.57%
-16.32%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Gifto as a network protocol, is a brainchild of Andy Tian, the co-founder and CEO of Asia Innovations Group (AIG). The team at AIG comprises of crypto-technology and blockchain enthusiasts. Andy saw potential in designing a decentralized network powered by the Ethereum blockchain to fix the current broken content monetization model with a better model. Most people introduced to the global content industry will identify the following problems with the current model: The Gifto network was launched in December 2017 and has been tested along with AIG’s flagship product, Uplive. Uplive is a live streaming mobile application with over 20 million users. An official Gifto report in February 2018, stated that Gifto featured in the top 10 traded cryptocurrencies by volume. The universal blockchain-based virtual gifting protocol has not only bridged the gap between content creators and the audience but has also introduced a way to acknowledge and reward the content creators. Besides monetizing decentralized content, it has revamped the modern creator-audience relationship. It has already received support from a number of large institutional investors including KPCB and Wicklow Capital. This can only be seen a positive for Gifto as it proves that the idea has been scrutinized and accepted by a fairly large number of people.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 GFT 兑换 AUD
A$0.00183224
|1 GFT 兑换 GBP
￡0.00091612
|1 GFT 兑换 EUR
€0.001099344
|1 GFT 兑换 USD
$0.00114515
|1 GFT 兑换 MYR
RM0.0051188205
|1 GFT 兑换 TRY
₺0.0404352465
|1 GFT 兑换 JPY
¥0.179880162
|1 GFT 兑换 RUB
₽0.1276727735
|1 GFT 兑换 INR
₹0.098185161
|1 GFT 兑换 IDR
Rp18.4701587045
|1 GFT 兑换 PHP
₱0.0662927335
|1 GFT 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.058150717
|1 GFT 兑换 BRL
R$0.0072717025
|1 GFT 兑换 CAD
C$0.001649016
|1 GFT 兑换 BDT
৳0.136845425
|1 GFT 兑换 NGN
₦1.772669297
|1 GFT 兑换 UAH
₴0.048165009
|1 GFT 兑换 VES
Bs0.05840265
|1 GFT 兑换 PKR
Rs0.3189815325
|1 GFT 兑换 KZT
₸0.6011235895
|1 GFT 兑换 THB
฿0.039232839
|1 GFT 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0376639835
|1 GFT 兑换 CHF
Fr0.001030635
|1 GFT 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0088978155
|1 GFT 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.011566015