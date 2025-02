什么是Gia by DexFi (GIA)

Gia is an advanced AI agent swarm builder that allows users to create, manage, and deploy collaborative or independent AI agents to automate tasks and streamline workflows. With a built-in marketplace, users will be able to purchase plugins to enhance their agents’ capabilities or list their own creations for others to use. Additionally, Gia supports Decentralized AI (DeFAI) tasks and features an Investment DAO, enabling users to tap into decentralized resources and collaborate on collective investment decisions. Gia offers a comprehensive platform for building, optimizing, and scaling AI agents while participating in decentralized, community-driven initiatives.

