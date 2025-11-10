GTG (Get The Girl) is an interactive AI-powered relationship game built on the Solana blockchain. Players engage in emotionally driven scenarios with an in-game character named Celine, progressing through levels that simulate modern romance and decision-making. GTG integrates GameFi mechanics with token utility by rewarding top players through a monthly jackpot, while 50% of all in-game spending is used to buy and burn tokens, creating a deflationary ecosystem. The project aims to gamify crypto adoption through entertainment, with features such as staking, NFTs, multiplayer mini-games, and DAO governance planned in future updates. GTG is designed to be community-focused and self-sustaining, blending token utility with immersive gameplay and ongoing expansion of the GTG universe.