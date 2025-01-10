什么是GENUINE AI (GENAI)

Genuine AI: AI-Powered Platform for NFTs Genuine AI is a decentralized platform that leverages artificial intelligence to offer a variety of services to the NFT community. Its primary functions include: 2D to 3D NFT Conversion: Users can transform their 2D images into 3D NFTs, enhancing their visual appeal and potential market value. Image Generation: AI-powered tools enable users to create unique NFT artworks, fostering creativity and innovation. Staking: Users can stake their tokens for rewards, contributing to the platform's security and earning passive income. GPU Rental: The platform offers GPU rental services for users who require computational power for tasks such as AI training and rendering. Text-to-Video Transformation: AI-driven tools can convert text into engaging videos, providing new opportunities for content creation. Genuine AI aims to provide a user-friendly and comprehensive platform for individuals and businesses involved in the NFT space. Its focus on AI-powered tools and services positions it as a potential leader in the industry.

GENUINE AI (GENAI) 资源 白皮书 官网