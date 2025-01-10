GenomesDAO GENE 价格 ($GENE)
今天 GenomesDAO GENE ($GENE) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 98.21K USD。$GENE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
GenomesDAO GENE 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 74.69 USD
- GenomesDAO GENE 当天价格变化为 +0.44%
- 其循环供应量为 270.85M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 $GENE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 $GENE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，GenomesDAO GENE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，GenomesDAO GENE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，GenomesDAO GENE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，GenomesDAO GENE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.44%
|30天
|$ 0
|+54.03%
|60天
|$ 0
|+304.79%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
GenomesDAO GENE 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.43%
+0.44%
+86.57%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
We believe you should own your own genome, the DNA blueprint of what makes you who you are, so we built Genomes.io. Genomes.io is a private and secure DNA data bank that puts you back in control of your genome utilising AMD SVS-ES Vault and blockchain technology. By addressing privacy, security and ownership concerns of DNA testing and sharing, we are building the world’s largest user-owned genomic data bank to secure the future of personalised medicine. GENE is a deflationary utility token that pharmaceutical companies and research organisations use to offer users for querying their data. Genomes.io brokers the queries and it is up to individuals whether they want to approve this query. GENE is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Data buyers eg. Pharmaceutical companies and Research organisations will be able to set the price that they offer folks for each query. This will be translated into GENE tokens for costeffectiveness. This is why the tokens have value.
