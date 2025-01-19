Genius X 价格 (GENSX)
今天 Genius X (GENSX) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。GENSX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Genius X 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 483.60 USD
- Genius X 当天价格变化为 -4.16%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GENSX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GENSX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Genius X 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Genius X 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Genius X 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Genius X 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.16%
|30天
|$ 0
|-2.63%
|60天
|$ 0
|+36.37%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Genius X 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.72%
-4.16%
-5.87%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
BLOCKCHAIN AGNOSTIC ACCELERATOR & LAUNCHPAD (1) To projects, we are the only evergreen accelerator (always open and running and not dependent on shareholders/sponsors), with a 100% customized acceleration services - no fixed-term/3-month group activities with a demo day that does not consider each project's own problem and challenge. Our engagement is typically long-term: we don't believe you can offer a project a lot of support within 3 months. Venture building takes time - a year or more, we are always there to make sure we do everything for projects at the right point of time. (2) To communities, we are the only tokenized accelerator, where we involve community in the venture building business and share with community the value and revenue generated at Genius X, through our GENSX tokens. Other accelerators are centralized / owned by institutions and do not involve community. Our team started building another DeFi protocol before launching Genius X. During their entrepreneurship journey, they gained a lot of valuable experience and learned some lessons, and they already realized a huge lack of truly value-adding support for Web3 founders to build their project. Therefore, we decided to launch Genius X to contribute to the Web3 venture building ecosystem by providing a unique, and really value-adding accelerator product. We have a current pipeline of projects for onboarding to Genius X, and we expect to onboard several of them in the rest of 2023. GENSX token has a very unique utility and value driver. According to Genius X's business model, it will earn tokens of many projects that it will accelerate, as well as fees from helping those projects raise funds and host IDOs (on the launchpad). 20% of all these earnings will be distributed to GENSX stakers.
