Generaitiv（GAI）代币经济学
Generaitiv（GAI）信息
Generaitiv is a community-driven Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform built to empower AI contributors. With community built open source AI Models, users can generate AI visual art and list it as an NFT in seconds.
The problem with current AI generative platforms is a credit system paid in fiat. Typically those credits are locked into a single ecosystem without interoperability. $GAI is a utility token to power the platform, and exchange for compute time. Stakers on the network will be compensated to validate compute tasks.
Alternative Open Source AI projects do not properly compensate AI model creators. The AI models that are available are community built, and an entire ecosystem has been built around incentivizing an open and free AI. Royalties on AI visual art sales will be paid out immediately, and a portion of fees on sales will be sent to the original AI model creators. The value chain of a traditional NFT marketplace is Collector -> Artist, with Generaitiv the ecosystem will compensate Collector > Artist > AI Model Creator.
Both Technical Founders have an extensive background in AI, 2014 launched a physical autonomous robot which included a chatbot which received nationwide attention, and computer vision / AI in production use around the world in enterprise applications. Both founders have also provided development services in the web3 space from DeFi to NFT platforms. Generaitiv was launched February 14th, 2023 as a vision to ensure that AI remains open source, and not behind controlled centralized, walled gardens owned by large corporations.
Our platform went live as of February 21st, 2023
Generaitiv is developing a decentralized protocol, and crowd sourced network of AI compute requests. Additional platform support of synthetic media, videos, chat, music generation is also planned.
Generaitiv（GAI）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Generaitiv（GAI）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Generaitiv（GAI）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Generaitiv（GAI）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 GAI 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
GAI 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 GAI 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 GAI 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。