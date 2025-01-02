Generaitiv 价格 (GAI)
今天 Generaitiv (GAI) 的实时价格为 0.0323533 USD。目前其市值为 $ 243.33K USD。GAI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Generaitiv 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 128.72 USD
- Generaitiv 当天价格变化为 +0.31%
- 其循环供应量为 7.52M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GAI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GAI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Generaitiv 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Generaitiv 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0082603863。
在过去60天内，Generaitiv 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0022243314。
在过去90天内，Generaitiv 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.03536394333875745。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.31%
|30天
|$ -0.0082603863
|-25.53%
|60天
|$ -0.0022243314
|-6.87%
|90天
|$ -0.03536394333875745
|-52.22%
Generaitiv 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
+0.31%
-4.53%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Generaitiv is a community-driven Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform built to empower AI contributors. With community built open source AI Models, users can generate AI visual art and list it as an NFT in seconds. The problem with current AI generative platforms is a credit system paid in fiat. Typically those credits are locked into a single ecosystem without interoperability. $GAI is a utility token to power the platform, and exchange for compute time. Stakers on the network will be compensated to validate compute tasks. Alternative Open Source AI projects do not properly compensate AI model creators. The AI models that are available are community built, and an entire ecosystem has been built around incentivizing an open and free AI. Royalties on AI visual art sales will be paid out immediately, and a portion of fees on sales will be sent to the original AI model creators. The value chain of a traditional NFT marketplace is Collector -> Artist, with Generaitiv the ecosystem will compensate Collector > Artist > AI Model Creator. Both Technical Founders have an extensive background in AI, 2014 launched a physical autonomous robot which included a chatbot which received nationwide attention, and computer vision / AI in production use around the world in enterprise applications. Both founders have also provided development services in the web3 space from DeFi to NFT platforms. Generaitiv was launched February 14th, 2023 as a vision to ensure that AI remains open source, and not behind controlled centralized, walled gardens owned by large corporations. Our platform went live as of February 21st, 2023 Generaitiv is developing a decentralized protocol, and crowd sourced network of AI compute requests. Additional platform support of synthetic media, videos, chat, music generation is also planned.
