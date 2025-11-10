GEI BEAR（GEI）代币经济学
GEI BEAR（GEI）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 GEI BEAR（GEI）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
GEI BEAR（GEI）信息
GEI BEAR ($GEI) is a community-driven meme token built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It was born from the resilient spirit of XRP holders who have withstood years of market skepticism, ridicule, and doubt—particularly from critics dubbed "GEI Bears." Rather than remain passive, the XRP community chose to answer with humor, memes, and a bold new token that turns mockery into motivation.
GEI BEAR aims to become the unofficial meme ambassador of the XRPL, blending entertainment, community engagement, and blockchain functionality. In an era where meme coins capture mass attention and cultural power, GEI BEAR takes a unique position by representing a specific subculture within crypto: those who never gave up on XRP. By embracing satire and internet culture, the project energizes a new wave of XRP holders who want more than just passive investment—they want fun, community, and identity.
The token features zero tax on buy and sell transactions, making it frictionless to trade and ideal for fast-paced meme coin markets. It is fully deployed on the XRP Ledger, taking advantage of the network’s high-speed, low-cost, and eco-friendly design. With a total supply of 69,420,589 $GEI, the project embraces meme culture to its core while ensuring supply is capped for scarcity.
Beyond trading, $GEI is also the key to accessing the GEI BEAR NFT collection on xrp.cafe, where holders can collect, trade, and show off bear-themed NFTs with rarity traits. These NFTs strengthen community bonds and add another layer of engagement and utility to the ecosystem.
The GEI BEAR community thrives on Twitter, Telegram, and expanding platforms like TikTok, where memes, updates, and events foster ongoing interaction. The team is also exploring future use cases such as governance voting, exclusive holder events, and staking or burn mechanics—all driven by community input.
Importantly, GEI BEAR makes no claim of utility beyond its entertainment and community value. It is intentionally transparent as a meme coin—but one backed by purpose, culture, and relentless community energy.
Whether you’re a long-time XRP supporter or new to the world of crypto memes, GEI BEAR invites you to laugh, hold, and join the movement that turns doubt into digital gold.
GEI BEAR（GEI）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 GEI BEAR（GEI）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 GEI 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
GEI 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 GEI 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 GEI 代币的实时价格吧！
