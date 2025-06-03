什么是Gamestarter (GAME)

Gamestarter.com is your one-stop hub for everything Web3 gaming, pioneering a dynamic ecosystem to empower the next wave of gaming. Gamestarter's is where innovation meets gaming: our ecosystem includes a launchpad, NFT marketplace, gaming news hub and our own development powerhouse, GGXYZ. Gamestarter's accelerator program and a robust network of KOLs, VCs, and strategic partners amplify our impact in the gaming world. We’ve successfully launched over 60 projects including our own interstellar adventure at DarkFrontiers.com. At Gamestarter, we're not just participants in the revolution of decentralized gaming – we're the architects. Our mantra? Gameplay always comes first, blockchain follows. Join us in reshaping the gaming landscape!

Gamestarter (GAME) 资源 官网