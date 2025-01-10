Gamepass 价格 (GPN)
今天 Gamepass (GPN) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。GPN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Gamepass 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 44.31 USD
- Gamepass 当天价格变化为 +0.54%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GPN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GPN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Gamepass 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Gamepass 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Gamepass 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Gamepass 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.54%
|30天
|$ 0
|+5.95%
|60天
|$ 0
|+32.42%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Gamepass 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
+0.54%
+0.37%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Gamepass Network is a decentralized and interactive platform for gamers that aims to solve common problems and limitations in the gaming industry. Launched on May 1st, 2023 by an anonymous team, Gamepass Network uses blockchain technology to allow gamers to communicate with each other, earn rewards by playing popular games, and buy and sell game-related assets and items in a secure and transparent marketplace. The platform uses its own cryptocurrency called GPN coin and has a unique reward reducing algorithm that reduces the block reward by 1% each month. This ensures that the supply of GPN coins remains stable and predictable over time. Gamepass Network has a roadmap outlining its plans and goals for future development. The roadmap is divided into four stages: Launch, Development, Growth, and Evolution. During these stages, the platform will focus on integrating with popular games, improving network security and performance, developing a marketplace for game-related assets and items, expanding its user base, and developing partnerships with game developers and publishers. One of the key features of Gamepass Network is its game rewards system. Gamers can earn GPN coins by playing popular games on the platform. The rewards are based on the performance and stats of players in each game and are calculated by a separate system that uses official publicly available APIs provided by game developers. In addition to game rewards, Gamepass Network also plans to develop a marketplace where players can buy and sell game-related assets and items such as accounts, skins, etc. The marketplace will support collateral and escrow mechanisms to ensure compliance and prevent cheating. Gamepass Network also aims to support many games and platforms that can be integrated into its network via an API or SDK. This will allow game developers and publishers to enhance their games with cryptocurrency technology and attract more users.
