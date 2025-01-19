GameFi Crossing 价格 (XYA)
今天 GameFi Crossing (XYA) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。XYA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
GameFi Crossing 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 15.19 USD
- GameFi Crossing 当天价格变化为 -10.26%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 XYA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 XYA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，GameFi Crossing 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，GameFi Crossing 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，GameFi Crossing 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，GameFi Crossing 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-10.26%
|30天
|$ 0
|-2.17%
|60天
|$ 0
|+60.34%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
GameFi Crossing 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-4.22%
-10.26%
+6.45%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
GameFi Crossing (XYA) is an HRC-20 token and essentially focuses on the value of community at its core. The idea behind this project would be to create a beginner-friendly means of using crypto with the power of low-cost and fast transactions on the Harmony blockchain. Freyala (XYA) is be the main token using ONE as gas to be the base foundation for the entire Freyala ecosystem, including the currency for the upcoming HRC-721 token for CryptIDs. CryptIDs is the tentative name for a NFT-based monster collection strategy game on XYA, unlike anything that’s currently on the blockchain. By staking XYA, players will be rewarded with in-game tokens that can traded for booster packs containing monsters called CryptIDs. These CryptIDs are NFTs created with distinctive properties, giving each one a unique combination of stats and abilities (hence different strengths and weaknesses). Some CryptIDs being simply stronger -and more valuable- than others. Players can select their strongest CryptIDs and put them to battle against other players, either for fun, glory or more CryptIDs. This puts their own monsters on the line in a wager. Battle mechanics will remain disclosed for now. We aim to combine the monster collection tropes we all know and love with those you find in auto battler games. We are looking to find a nice balance between having the right monsters and the right strategy. CryptIDs aims to please collectors of valuables by building a marketplace on which monsters can be sold or traded.
