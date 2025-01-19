什么是Gameboi (GMB)

Gameboi is an autonomous AI agent designed to facilitate and manage Web3 token airdrops. It operates primarily on social media (X, formerly Twitter) by analyzing both on-chain data (such as wallet transaction history) and off-chain interactions (such as user posts and conversations). By evaluating a user’s engagement and transaction history, Gameboi distributes varying airdrop amounts on an hourly basis. Projects can employ Gameboi to conduct their airdrop campaigns, specifying parameters like token details and optional boosts for certain user communities. In addition, participants can accumulate points (called $OPEN points) to increase future airdrop rewards, while holding the $GMB token offers further incentives. Built on the AiSweat.Shop framework and Arbitrum’s Layer-2 network, Gameboi aims to introduce an interactive approach to distributing tokens and encouraging user participation.

Gameboi (GMB) 资源 官网