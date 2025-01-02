Game Meteor Coin 价格 (GMTO)
今天 Game Meteor Coin (GMTO) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 421.58K USD。GMTO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Game Meteor Coin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 14.78K USD
- Game Meteor Coin 当天价格变化为 -14.50%
- 其循环供应量为 1.25B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GMTO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GMTO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Game Meteor Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Game Meteor Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Game Meteor Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Game Meteor Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-14.50%
|30天
|$ 0
|+9.25%
|60天
|$ 0
|-13.84%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Game Meteor Coin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.09%
-14.50%
+4.98%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Meteorn Run invites users to acquire tokens through all aspects of gameplay. Meteorn Run also allows users to equip, grow, and trade in-game shoes, also known as non-fungible tokens (NFT). These virtual shoes have their own class, specific characteristics, and a set of attributes. Shoes are collectible and can be sold in an in-game marketplace called the Meteorn Run Portal. Meteorn Run is one of the Play-to-Earn (P2E) concept GameFi, where gamers earn crypto and NFT through game activities. As part of the online game, users play a running game in a variety of modes, with the main difference being that gamers can change their characters, shoes, and items as assets. Thus, Meteorn Run is an open digital universe where the economy is controlled by the player.
