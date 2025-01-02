什么是Game Meteor Coin (GMTO)

Meteorn Run invites users to acquire tokens through all aspects of gameplay. Meteorn Run also allows users to equip, grow, and trade in-game shoes, also known as non-fungible tokens (NFT). These virtual shoes have their own class, specific characteristics, and a set of attributes. Shoes are collectible and can be sold in an in-game marketplace called the Meteorn Run Portal. Meteorn Run is one of the Play-to-Earn (P2E) concept GameFi, where gamers earn crypto and NFT through game activities. As part of the online game, users play a running game in a variety of modes, with the main difference being that gamers can change their characters, shoes, and items as assets. Thus, Meteorn Run is an open digital universe where the economy is controlled by the player.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Game Meteor Coin (GMTO) 资源 白皮书 官网