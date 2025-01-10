Game Integrated AI Coin 价格 (GAI)
今天 Game Integrated AI Coin (GAI) 的实时价格为 1.0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。GAI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Game Integrated AI Coin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 4.69K USD
- Game Integrated AI Coin 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GAI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GAI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Game Integrated AI Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Game Integrated AI Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0.0000000000。
在过去60天内，Game Integrated AI Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0.0000000000。
在过去90天内，Game Integrated AI Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60天
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Game Integrated AI Coin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Game Integrated AI Coin (GAI Coin) is an innovative solution that combines blockchain technology and cutting-edge Large Language Models (LLM) technology to provide real-time language translation and AI-based communication functions within the game platform. The GAI project is a convergence project that helps existing and new games freely link GAI coins and artificial intelligence conversation services. The real-time AI Chat Provider function proposed by GAI Coin will allow anyone around the world to easily experience advanced possibilities through integration with blockchain.
|1 GAI 兑换 AUD
A$1.62
|1 GAI 兑换 GBP
￡0.81
|1 GAI 兑换 EUR
€0.97
|1 GAI 兑换 USD
$1
|1 GAI 兑换 MYR
RM4.49
|1 GAI 兑换 TRY
₺35.4
|1 GAI 兑换 JPY
¥158.42
|1 GAI 兑换 RUB
₽102.24
|1 GAI 兑换 INR
₹86.09
|1 GAI 兑换 IDR
Rp16,129.03
|1 GAI 兑换 PHP
₱58.61
|1 GAI 兑换 EGP
￡E.50.56
|1 GAI 兑换 BRL
R$6.1
|1 GAI 兑换 CAD
C$1.43
|1 GAI 兑换 BDT
৳121.98
|1 GAI 兑换 NGN
₦1,550.38
|1 GAI 兑换 UAH
₴42.28
|1 GAI 兑换 VES
Bs53
|1 GAI 兑换 PKR
Rs278.47
|1 GAI 兑换 KZT
₸527.7
|1 GAI 兑换 THB
฿34.71
|1 GAI 兑换 TWD
NT$33
|1 GAI 兑换 CHF
Fr0.91
|1 GAI 兑换 HKD
HK$7.78
|1 GAI 兑换 MAD
.د.م10.04