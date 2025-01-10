什么是Game Integrated AI Coin (GAI)

Game Integrated AI Coin (GAI Coin) is an innovative solution that combines blockchain technology and cutting-edge Large Language Models (LLM) technology to provide real-time language translation and AI-based communication functions within the game platform. The GAI project is a convergence project that helps existing and new games freely link GAI coins and artificial intelligence conversation services. The real-time AI Chat Provider function proposed by GAI Coin will allow anyone around the world to easily experience advanced possibilities through integration with blockchain.

