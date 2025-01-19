Gambit Capital 价格 (GAMBIT)
今天 Gambit Capital (GAMBIT) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。GAMBIT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Gambit Capital 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 37.95 USD
- Gambit Capital 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GAMBIT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GAMBIT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Gambit Capital 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Gambit Capital 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Gambit Capital 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Gambit Capital 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
Gambit is an Interchain Liquidity Solutions protocol that creates a unifying hub for a token’s liquidity and then sub-divides this token’s liquidity in LPs across blockchains, distributing liquidity where it is most needed. With hundreds of future blockchains coming to the blockchain ecosystem, liquidity will be severely fragmented across the blockchains with shallow LPs. Gambit’s architecture combats this by creating: (i) greater capital efficiency for the token liquidity because token liquidity is a coordinated pool of pools rather than multiple independent pools and (ii) improved inter-chain price stability because of greater coordinated liquidity. Gambit’s mission to empower retail users and redistribute market influence from centralized entities to retail communities has not changed. The high barriers to entry in market-making, arbitrage, and liquidation keep retail from participating and profiting from these essential and highly profitable activities. Gambit’s goal is to lower these barriers by providing the relevant infrastructure to allow everyone to participate in arbitrage, liquidations, and market making
