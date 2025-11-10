Galactic Bonk（G-BONK）代币经济学
Galactic Bonk（G-BONK）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Galactic Bonk（G-BONK）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Galactic Bonk（G-BONK）信息
G‑Bonk is a memecoin built on the Solana blockchain that aims to combine fun community engagement with serious utility. Memecoins have captured the imagination of the cryptosphere, but many lack long‑term plans. G‑Bonk differentiates itself by coupling a lively mascot and viral appeal with a clear roadmap and real‑world applications.
Our freshly redesigned website reflects this philosophy: a seamless journey through a unified starry backdrop that highlights how easy it is to join the adventure. New holders can now acquire $GBONK directly via multiple trusted portals – Dexscreener, DexTools and the GMGN swap aggregator – using popular wallets such as Phantom or Binance Wallet. This variety ensures a smooth onboarding experience regardless of your preferred trading interface.
Vision & Mission
Our vision is to create a vibrant ecosystem where holders are rewarded not only through speculative price appreciation but also through concrete utility. We will foster an inclusive community, provide innovative financial products and empower users to be part of a playful yet purposeful crypto project.
Why Invest in G‑Bonk?
Memecoins thrive on hype, but enduring value comes from substance. G‑Bonk offers both. The tokenomics are intentionally deflationary — a portion of the supply is permanently burned and the mint authority has been revoked — so the number of $GBONK in circulation can only decrease over time. Liquidity is locked and a treasury funds future listings, marketing and partnerships. The team allocation follows a vesting schedule to align long‑term incentives.
Beyond the numbers, G‑Bonk is building real products. Holders will soon be able to stake their tokens for yield, trade on our custom DEX (G‑Trade) and even use a fiat–crypto bridge (G‑Bank). A thriving community of bonkers is already forming on X and Telegram, and the project has been listed on multiple DEXes and aggregators. By participating early you’re helping to shape a meme with a mission — and positioning yourself for future rewards.
Galactic Bonk（G-BONK）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Galactic Bonk（G-BONK）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 G-BONK 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
G-BONK 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
G-BONK 价格预测
