Gaj Finance 价格 (GAJ)
今天 Gaj Finance (GAJ) 的实时价格为 0.00540736 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。GAJ 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Gaj Finance 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 74.74 USD
- Gaj Finance 当天价格变化为 -3.26%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GAJ兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GAJ 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Gaj Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000182531474427926。
在过去30天内，Gaj Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0009098272。
在过去60天内，Gaj Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0011803823。
在过去90天内，Gaj Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0011628864892674575。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000182531474427926
|-3.26%
|30天
|$ +0.0009098272
|+16.83%
|60天
|$ +0.0011803823
|+21.83%
|90天
|$ +0.0011628864892674575
|+27.40%
Gaj Finance 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.48%
-3.26%
+10.98%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Gaj, previously known as PolyGaj, is a multichain platform covering the two most promising subsects of cryptocurrency namely DeFi and NFT. With a vision to be a one-stop solution for users who want to experience both DeFi and NFT and with humble beginnings, Gaj picked up steam due to its unique offerings, especially focused on users who now had a variety of options to earn The team behind Gaj wanted the platform to be robust and quick so that the user experience could be enriched and hence the natively picked up Polygon protocol to built its platform as the protocol promised low transaction fees, extremely fast transactions, staking reward offerings, and enough headroom to scale. With the rise in demand for Gaj and with a mission to expand its users base. Gaj slowly decided to expand to a multichain level, a giant step of the Gaj in the true sense. With the first bridge deployed already, Gaj opened its door to the Binance Smart Chain users with many more bridges to come. To be a one-stop solution, Gaj launched a variety of products at the intersection of DeFi and NFT. These products were designed in a manner that the user can experience the power of both DeFi and the potential of NFT’s along with great opportunities to earn additional income by staking hodling, and bidding. The range of products that Gaj is providing are all powered by its native token - $GAJ
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 GAJ 兑换 AUD
A$0.0087058496
|1 GAJ 兑换 GBP
￡0.0044340352
|1 GAJ 兑换 EUR
€0.0052451392
|1 GAJ 兑换 USD
$0.00540736
|1 GAJ 兑换 MYR
RM0.02433312
|1 GAJ 兑换 TRY
₺0.1915827648
|1 GAJ 兑换 JPY
¥0.8450081472
|1 GAJ 兑换 RUB
₽0.5542003264
|1 GAJ 兑换 INR
₹0.4681692288
|1 GAJ 兑换 IDR
Rp88.6452317184
|1 GAJ 兑换 PHP
₱0.316600928
|1 GAJ 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.272530944
|1 GAJ 兑换 BRL
R$0.032984896
|1 GAJ 兑换 CAD
C$0.0077865984
|1 GAJ 兑换 BDT
৳0.65699424
|1 GAJ 兑换 NGN
₦8.4226661568
|1 GAJ 兑换 UAH
₴0.2277039296
|1 GAJ 兑换 VES
Bs0.29199744
|1 GAJ 兑换 PKR
Rs1.5074638208
|1 GAJ 兑换 KZT
₸2.8701185408
|1 GAJ 兑换 THB
฿0.1859591104
|1 GAJ 兑换 TWD
NT$0.1778480704
|1 GAJ 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0049206976
|1 GAJ 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0420692608
|1 GAJ 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0542898944