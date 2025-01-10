GAG Token 价格 (GAG)
今天 GAG Token (GAG) 的实时价格为 0.00950025 USD。目前其市值为 $ 113.05K USD。GAG 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
GAG Token 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 112.15K USD
- GAG Token 当天价格变化为 +8.02%
- 其循环供应量为 11.90M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GAG兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GAG 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，GAG Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00070569。
在过去30天内，GAG Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0066658266。
在过去60天内，GAG Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0047883065。
在过去90天内，GAG Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00070569
|+8.02%
|30天
|$ +0.0066658266
|+70.16%
|60天
|$ +0.0047883065
|+50.40%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
GAG Token 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.22%
+8.02%
-9.25%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
GAG Token, integrated into the Adgager ecosystem, pioneers cryptocurrency in research, offering investors sustainable value and fostering a dynamic community where members earn tokens by contributing insights to brands' projects, envisioning this for the entire research sector. GAG Token is a cryptocurrency project integrated within the Adgager ecosystem, with a focus on the research sector. It serves as a valuable tool for investors, facilitating participation in Adgager's closed-loop system and providing sustainable value through its innovative tokenomics structure. The project aims to foster transparency and community engagement while offering various benefits to users who contribute to the Adgager ecosystem. Key Features: - GAG Token serves as a means of value transfer within the Adgager ecosystem, facilitating transactions between Gagers and businesses. - Tokenomics structure includes 66 million total tokens, distributed across Pre-Sale, Team, Stake, and Airdrop wallets. - Token supply and demand are tied to the growth and functioning of the Adgager ecosystem, with control mechanisms in place to ensure stability and prevent inflation. - Various opportunities for users to earn GAG Tokens through participation in research projects, surveys, and platform activities. Partnerships and Roadmap: - Adgager received a $6.6 million investment in 2023, contributing to the project's development and growth. - Future plans include increasing the token supply by 100% annually, reaching 24 million GAG Tokens in the first year and 48 million in the second year. - The project aims to achieve a total of 96 million GAG Tokens in circulation through research project sales by the end of the calendar. Usage and Control Strategy: - GAG Tokens are utilized in new projects within the Adgager ecosystem, with profits distributed among Gagers and the company. - Control strategies include creating a purchase corridor, smart use of income, and implementing a pricing ladder to maintain token value and stability. Overall Goal:The goal of GAG Token is to provide a sustainable investment opportunity, foster community engagement, and contribute to the growth of the Adgager ecosystem, with a vision of steady expansion and value appreciation over time.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 GAG 兑换 AUD
A$0.0152954025
|1 GAG 兑换 GBP
￡0.0076952025
|1 GAG 兑换 EUR
€0.0092152425
|1 GAG 兑换 USD
$0.00950025
|1 GAG 兑换 MYR
RM0.0426561225
|1 GAG 兑换 TRY
₺0.3365938575
|1 GAG 兑换 JPY
¥1.500089475
|1 GAG 兑换 RUB
₽0.964275375
|1 GAG 兑换 INR
₹0.81664149
|1 GAG 兑换 IDR
Rp153.2298172575
|1 GAG 兑换 PHP
₱0.555384615
|1 GAG 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.4802376375
|1 GAG 兑换 BRL
R$0.0574765125
|1 GAG 兑换 CAD
C$0.01368036
|1 GAG 兑换 BDT
৳1.158840495
|1 GAG 兑换 NGN
₦14.706196995
|1 GAG 兑换 UAH
₴0.4027155975
|1 GAG 兑换 VES
Bs0.50351325
|1 GAG 兑换 PKR
Rs2.649239715
|1 GAG 兑换 KZT
₸4.99485144
|1 GAG 兑换 THB
฿0.3284236425
|1 GAG 兑换 TWD
NT$0.3132232425
|1 GAG 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0086452275
|1 GAG 兑换 HKD
HK$0.073911945
|1 GAG 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.095572515