Frogg and Ratt 价格 (FRATT)
今天 Frogg and Ratt (FRATT) 的实时价格为 0.01143201 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.65M USD。FRATT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Frogg and Ratt 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 149.81 USD
- Frogg and Ratt 当天价格变化为 +8.10%
- 其循环供应量为 144.24M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 FRATT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 FRATT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Frogg and Ratt 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00085683。
在过去30天内，Frogg and Ratt 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0014811129。
在过去60天内，Frogg and Ratt 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Frogg and Ratt 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00085683
|+8.10%
|30天
|$ -0.0014811129
|-12.95%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Frogg and Ratt 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.33%
+8.10%
+1.09%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Frogg and Ratt tells the story of two degens trying to make it on Sui Network. Frogg and Ratt is a dynamic community-driven memecoin launched on the Sui Network on 8th October 2024. Founded by a decentralized team of founders, devs and builders within the Sui ecosystem. Frogg and Ratt aims to create one of the strongest communities on Sui through a combination of humor, memes, and good vibes. With an emphasis on fun and inclusivity, Frogg and Ratt offers a unique opportunity for memecoin enthusiasts to connect, grow, and engage in the exciting Sui ecosystem with a lighthearted twist.
