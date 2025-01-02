Frogg and Ratt 图标

今天 Frogg and Ratt (FRATT) 的实时价格为 0.01143201 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.65M USD。FRATT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Frogg and Ratt 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 149.81 USD
- Frogg and Ratt 当天价格变化为 +8.10%
- 其循环供应量为 144.24M USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 FRATT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 FRATT 价格信息的首选平台。

Frogg and Ratt (FRATT) 价格表现 USD

今天内，Frogg and Ratt 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00085683
在过去30天内，Frogg and Ratt 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0014811129
在过去60天内，Frogg and Ratt 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去90天内，Frogg and Ratt 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ +0.00085683+8.10%
30天$ -0.0014811129-12.95%
60天$ 0--
90天$ 0--

Frogg and Ratt (FRATT) 价格分析

Frogg and Ratt 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

$ 0.01057518
$ 0.01057518$ 0.01057518

$ 0.01143508
$ 0.01143508$ 0.01143508

$ 0.02413011
$ 0.02413011$ 0.02413011

+1.33%

+8.10%

+1.09%

Frogg and Ratt (FRATT) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

$ 1.65M
$ 1.65M$ 1.65M

$ 149.81
$ 149.81$ 149.81

144.24M
144.24M 144.24M

什么是Frogg and Ratt (FRATT)

Frogg and Ratt tells the story of two degens trying to make it on Sui Network. Frogg and Ratt is a dynamic community-driven memecoin launched on the Sui Network on 8th October 2024. Founded by a decentralized team of founders, devs and builders within the Sui ecosystem. Frogg and Ratt aims to create one of the strongest communities on Sui through a combination of humor, memes, and good vibes. With an emphasis on fun and inclusivity, Frogg and Ratt offers a unique opportunity for memecoin enthusiasts to connect, grow, and engage in the exciting Sui ecosystem with a lighthearted twist.

免责声明

