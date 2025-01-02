FREE Shayne Coplan 价格 (EAGLE)
今天 FREE Shayne Coplan (EAGLE) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 461.55K USD。EAGLE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
FREE Shayne Coplan 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 77.15K USD
- FREE Shayne Coplan 当天价格变化为 +7.78%
- 其循环供应量为 999.94M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 EAGLE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 EAGLE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，FREE Shayne Coplan 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，FREE Shayne Coplan 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，FREE Shayne Coplan 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，FREE Shayne Coplan 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+7.78%
|30天
|$ 0
|-38.51%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
FREE Shayne Coplan 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.00%
+7.78%
+2.70%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The FBI raided the home of the chief executive of the predictive betting site Polymarket and seized his phone late on Wednesday. Shayne Coplan, the 26-year-old CEO of the company, woke early on Wednesday morning in Manhattan to federal agents in his home, the New York Post first reported. Coplan himself was not arrested, the company said. On X, formerly Twitter, Coplan wrote on Wednesday evening: “New phone, who dis?” Polymarket claimed the raid was retaliation for its users betting overwhelmingly that Donald Trump would win the election. The site displayed a large chance of Trump winning before the election, giving Kamala Harris a minimal one, out of line with most mainstream polls. “It’s discouraging that the current administration would seek a last-ditch effort to go after companies they deem to be associated with political opponents,” Coplan wrote. “We are deeply committed to being non-partisan, and today is no different, but the incumbents should do some self-reflecting and recognize that taking a more pro-business, pro-startup approach may be what would have changed their fate this election.” Therefore, EAGLE (FREE Shayne Coplan) is a meme coin born to support Shayne Coplan, and using the eagle totem symbolizes freedom.
