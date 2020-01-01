Fracton Protocol（FT）代币经济学
What is the project about? FractonX is an NFT fragmentation protocol that specializes in fractionalizing carefully curated NFT collections into NFT-backed tokens(hiNFTs), thereby revolutionizing accessibility and liquidity in the NFT market.
What makes your project unique? By enabling trading of dozens of hiNFTs on top-tier exchanges and guaranteeing transparency, Fracton Protocol has become one of the biggest and fastest-growing NFT-Fi platforms, boasting over $10 million in Total Value Locked (TVL) and an impressive $3.3 billion of life-time trading volume.
History of your project. FractonX has consistently demonstrated growth and development even during the bear market. In under 10 months, the total TVL of the FractonX has surged from zero to over 7,000 ETH. As the first and only fractionalization protocol bridging the NFT-Crypto gap, it has integrated with a top 4 CEX for mass adoption and a seamless user experience. hiNFTs have become widely traded among crypto users, generating over 3.3 billion in trading volume in just under six months.
What’s next for your project? FractonX is aiming to fractionalise more blue-chip NFT collections and enable a bigger chance to bridge on-chain and off-chain worlds.
What can your token be used for? The token is used for release the liquidity of blue-chip NFTs, and increasing the adoption of them. Users can trade, DCA, or making profits through the MetaSwap system.
快速了解 Fracton Protocol（FT）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Fracton Protocol（FT）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Fracton Protocol（FT）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 FT 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
FT 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 FT 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 FT 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
