Forty Two DAO Token 价格 (FTD)
今天 Forty Two DAO Token (FTD) 的实时价格为 2.31 USD。目前其市值为 $ 27.95M USD。FTD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Forty Two DAO Token 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 52.85K USD
- Forty Two DAO Token 当天价格变化为 +1.46%
- 其循环供应量为 12.10M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 FTD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 FTD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Forty Two DAO Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.03327537。
在过去30天内，Forty Two DAO Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.4664559900。
在过去60天内，Forty Two DAO Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Forty Two DAO Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.03327537
|+1.46%
|30天
|$ -0.4664559900
|-20.19%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Forty Two DAO Token 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.40%
+1.46%
+49.19%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
42DAO is a DAO focused on enhancing the DeFi ecosystem through an innovative stablecoin BLC (Balance Coin), promotes seamless transactions within DeFi applications, enabling community governance to drive projects that meet the evolving needs of the blockchain industry. 42DAO operates as the governance entity for the Balance Protocol, and the BCH Ecosystem Fund is one of the founding members of 42DAO, which endorse and back 42DAO with full supports, including funds, resources, and strategic cooperation. Its goal is to bring persistent vigor and innovative attraction to BCH, thereby enhancing its fundamental stability. 42DAO is the central governing body of the Balance Protocol, a pioneering DeFi protocol that offers a USD-pegged stablecoin, Balance Coin (BLC). Acting as the foundation for the Balance Protocol's stability and growth, 42DAO fosters a collaborative environment where key decisions are made through community voting. FTD token holders, the lifeblood of 42DAO, have the exclusive right to participate in these votes, shaping the future direction of the Balance Protocol.
