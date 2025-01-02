Forest Knight 价格 (KNIGHT)
今天 Forest Knight (KNIGHT) 的实时价格为 0.01090904 USD。目前其市值为 $ 504.29K USD。KNIGHT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Forest Knight 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 404.15 USD
- Forest Knight 当天价格变化为 +5.00%
- 其循环供应量为 46.26M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 KNIGHT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 KNIGHT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Forest Knight 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00051951。
在过去30天内，Forest Knight 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0027726143。
在过去60天内，Forest Knight 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0025580040。
在过去90天内，Forest Knight 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.002063832541956361。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00051951
|+5.00%
|30天
|$ -0.0027726143
|-25.41%
|60天
|$ +0.0025580040
|+23.45%
|90天
|$ +0.002063832541956361
|+23.33%
Forest Knight 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.54%
+5.00%
-5.04%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Forest Knight is a Play-to-Earn mobile game powered by Ethereum & Polygon Layer 2. This Free-to-Play Turn-Based Strategy game allows players to build their own team of brave heroes that have all traveled from different realms to join the battle against the Skeleton Master. Your goal is to level up your heroes and equip them with unique and powerful NFTs to aid them in this journey. During this long journey, you will challenge other knights of the kingdom in the PvP Arena for great rewards, join guilds with like-minded knights and fight in mass battles versus other guilds, train your own pets and gain $KNIGHT tokens every step of the way. If you haven’t tried our game yet, feel free to try the public Early Access of Forest Knight The $KNIGHT token is a native, utility token used for: Marketplace Trading Upgrading & Merging NFTs Staking in Buildings Guild Wars Bounties PVP Tournament Entries Blockchain Pet Evolution What makes Forest Knight Unique? By adopting a Free-to-Play model, in Forest Knight, you will be able to play the game and earn both NFTs and Tokens, without having to invest anything but time. No large initial deposits, no odd subscription models. The team is focused on enriching the player’s experience by adding many fun and unique features and not just rely on NFTs to make it look cool. You can always find something fun and productive to do in Forest Knight. Balancing the PVP and PVE features of the game, the developers are focused on creating a journey for all types of players - casuals and hardcore grinders. For players that love the PVE experience, we have Adventure Mode, a series of missions culminating in the fight against the Skeleton Master. And for the players that really just want to fight other players, we have the Arena and Guild Wars. The game features a deceptively simple presentation with eye-catching fantasy graphics that conceal deep strategic structure and tactical nuance underneath. As you progress through the game, you'll recruit new heroes to join you in the battle to protect the realms, each with their own strengths and weaknesses (plus weapons and accessories) that provide varying advantages and drawbacks against enemy teams. Ultimately, the team wants to create an enjoyable game whose experience is enhanced by NFT collectibles and not the other way around. Earning money from playing should just be a byproduct of enjoying yourself while playing the game, which is exactly what Chrono Games aims to do with Forest Knight.
