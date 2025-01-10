Force 价格 (FORCE)
今天 Force (FORCE) 的实时价格为 0.00370548 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。FORCE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Force 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.32K USD
- Force 当天价格变化为 +0.41%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
今天内，Force 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Force 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0008630703。
在过去60天内，Force 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0005888211。
在过去90天内，Force 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000386673215781316。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.41%
|30天
|$ -0.0008630703
|-23.29%
|60天
|$ -0.0005888211
|-15.89%
|90天
|$ -0.000386673215781316
|-9.44%
Force 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.89%
+0.41%
-7.87%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Clone Force: Battle for the Blockchain is a hyper casual, narrative driven mobile card battle game where users from across the globe come together to fight powerful enemies in live gaming events. As these events conclude, the story is driven forward, creating a sense of purpose for players as their participation is what brings forth the next phase in the Clone Force universe. Instead of following the meta, Clone Force aims to look beyond the future to create something truly spectacular and sustainable. We have identified a number of common issues surrounding blockchain gaming models and plan to deliver accordingly. Allowing for purchases of in game assets to be made by the native token means the token value must always be dynamic , thus devaluing the token on the free market entirely. Or, the value of in game assets are not dynamic and in turn can end up costing a fortune, meaning no one will wish to purchase these assets using valuable tokens. All ideologies break apart at their highest state; decentralisation is great until there is no one to enforce penalties on those who steal and scam. We are here to create a fairer, safer blockchain driven by ethics and ethos. In Battle for the Blockchain, players experience raid-like battles via card based logic, allowing them to Earn, Build, Trade, and collect via sophisticated upgrade and progression mechanics, alongside web3 trading and ownership.
