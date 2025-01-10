Forbidden Fruit Energy 价格 (FFE)
今天 Forbidden Fruit Energy (FFE) 的实时价格为 0.01547694 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。FFE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Forbidden Fruit Energy 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.66K USD
- Forbidden Fruit Energy 当天价格变化为 -0.65%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 FFE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 FFE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Forbidden Fruit Energy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00010251120961491。
在过去30天内，Forbidden Fruit Energy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000041184。
在过去60天内，Forbidden Fruit Energy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0006290989。
在过去90天内，Forbidden Fruit Energy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.000639116208757746。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00010251120961491
|-0.65%
|30天
|$ -0.0000041184
|-0.02%
|60天
|$ -0.0006290989
|-4.06%
|90天
|$ +0.000639116208757746
|+4.31%
Forbidden Fruit Energy 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.07%
-0.65%
+0.96%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
◆ What is the project about? The game itself will consist of multiple game genres such as all-time classics like board games, map adventure games, fan-favorites such as role-playing games (RPG) or in-demand games such as first-person shooting (FPS) games or battle royale MOBA games. These games and its areas will be determined by both you, the players and us developers, heavily putting emphasis on the “Play-to-Earn” aspect and “Co-production” aspects of the game. ◆ What makes your project unique? The BountyKinds universe is going to be dictated by this unique achievement system where all contributions to the game would be quantified and scaled to a number. This number will decide the intricate reward values that come with playing the game. The goal of BountyKinds lie in bringing gamers from various cultures together, regardless of whether they are in the real world or the metaverse. To have players aim for their highest achievable values in the hopes of creating a game with world building that affects even our real world in a positive way. ◆ What’s next for your project? With each phase, we will add new games to the world of Bountykinds. Game players will be able to be more strategic about which games they play and how they raise NFTs to fight in them. The special NFTs that will be dropped as rewards each season will be the voting rights for this in-game DAO, allowing players to make their own voices heard in the development of the game. ◆ What can your token be used for? The Forbidden Fruit Energy Token is the energy unit in the game. It limits the number of times a player can engage in the games available within the BountyKinds universe. $FFE is also available for purchase. Purchased $FFE tokens can be used to play without having to wait for FFE to recover.
|1 FFE 兑换 AUD
A$0.0250726428
|1 FFE 兑换 GBP
￡0.0125363214
|1 FFE 兑换 EUR
€0.0150126318
|1 FFE 兑换 USD
$0.01547694
|1 FFE 兑换 MYR
RM0.0694914606
|1 FFE 兑换 TRY
₺0.547883676
|1 FFE 兑换 JPY
¥2.4518568348
|1 FFE 兑换 RUB
₽1.5823623456
|1 FFE 兑换 INR
₹1.3322549952
|1 FFE 兑换 IDR
Rp249.6280295682
|1 FFE 兑换 PHP
₱0.9071034534
|1 FFE 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.7825140864
|1 FFE 兑换 BRL
R$0.0942545646
|1 FFE 兑换 CAD
C$0.0221320242
|1 FFE 兑换 BDT
৳1.8878771412
|1 FFE 兑换 NGN
₦23.9951382372
|1 FFE 兑换 UAH
₴0.6543650232
|1 FFE 兑换 VES
Bs0.82027782
|1 FFE 兑换 PKR
Rs4.3098634818
|1 FFE 兑换 KZT
₸8.167181238
|1 FFE 兑换 THB
฿0.5373593568
|1 FFE 兑换 TWD
NT$0.5110485588
|1 FFE 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0140840154
|1 FFE 兑换 HKD
HK$0.1204105932
|1 FFE 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.1553884776