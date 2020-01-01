For Loot And Glory（FLAG）信息

For Loot And Glory’s guild is a community of players specialized in NFT Play to earn. We created this community to join forces and « capitalize » in order to maximize our revenue and take full advantage of every game we are in. Through our guild treasury and $FLAG Token (polygon chain) we will have the ability to know at any given time how many current members are active in each game. It also makes it possible to create events to support the needs of the members and reward them with a portion of the profits in the form of « Royalties » that the guild generates based on their commitment & holdings. Whether it’s private tournaments in Axie Infinity with top payouts or intensive farming weeks in CryptoRaiders, we’ve created a Decentralized Guild model where the community gets a real income for participating in the guild. Join our Discord, log in to our Dapps and claim your role based on the games you are active in, this will provide access to events and many rewards.