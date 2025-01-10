什么是Football Coin (XFC)

XFC Coin is a digital currency built using technology similar to that of Bitcoin, with the same monetary properties. XFC Coin is the registered crypto currency of FootballCoin, used for in-game transactions and for trading against other currencies. The first Football Manager game with collectible cards. You own what you collect. Create your own football team based on official stats and win. FootballCoin is developed on top of Bitcoin’s blockchain technology and features it’s own cryptocurrency – XFCCOIN. FootballCoin allows you to act like a real manager, predicting player form, match outcomes, ability development and rewarding managers for their results. Building your fantasy team will have you choose from the available list of professional players. Based on the performance of the selected players, your team will accumulate or lose points. Positive events (such as scoring goals, contributing assists, keeping a clean sheet) will add points to your team. Negative events (such as receiving yellow/red cards, conceding goals, missing penalties) will see the players lose points. Moreover, players’ positions are of relevance as they have a direct impact on how they score in the game. Build a team with efficient players, who will score high and make you win!

Football Coin (XFC) 资源 官网