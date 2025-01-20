FoodChain Global 价格 (FOOD)
今天 FoodChain Global (FOOD) 的实时价格为 0.00421542 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。FOOD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
FoodChain Global 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 344.67 USD
- FoodChain Global 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 FOOD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 FOOD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，FoodChain Global 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，FoodChain Global 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0031443454。
在过去60天内，FoodChain Global 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0037577619。
在过去90天内，FoodChain Global 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.06488457967384721。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +0.0031443454
|+74.59%
|60天
|$ -0.0037577619
|-89.14%
|90天
|$ -0.06488457967384721
|-93.89%
FoodChain Global 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
+74.59%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
FoodChain Global, has created the FOOD token on Polygon building a blockchain ecosystem focused on fighting global hunger. The FOOD token brings long-term sustainability with its full ecosystem, including NFTs, staking, and exclusive merchandise. In order to incentivize staking, FoodChain Global offers interest rates from 10 to 20 percent helping to combat global inflation and encouraging holding FOOD tokens for longer periods of time. The FoodChain Global team has built is very own custom staking platform powered by Polygon and Metamask, https://staking.foodchain.global/. FoodChain Global ensures charitable donations go to the right place by utilizing the transparency of blockchain to provide public records of all transaction through their donation page. As the FoodChain Global ecosystem matures, their team will create DAOs to govern the charity wallets. In addition, since the FOOD token is based on the Polygon blockchain it ensures low transaction fees to create further utility to its users. FoodChain Global was founded out of a need for innovative organizational solutions to fight hunger. It aims to take the lead as the global trendsetting charity brand. In order to tackle the global food crisis their team is focused on continuously providing digital products that speak to Millennials and GenZ who are glued to the digital world.
